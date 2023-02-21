Half of Gen Zers plan to take a 'workcation' this year: Study

Nearly 30 percent of Americans — and 50 percent of members of Generation Z — are planning a trip in 2023 that blends vacation time with remote work, also referred to as a "workcation," according to a new study.

Twenty-six percent of Millennials, 24 percent of Gen Xers and 22 percent of baby boomers reported plans to take a trip that blends work and travel vacation.

For the study, Go City, a sightseeing pass business, surveyed 1,001 full-time workers from across the U.S. in January about their vacation time and travel plans this year. The age of respondents ranged from 18 to 85 with an average age of 39.

The "workcation" is the latest workplace trend to gain traction in recent months. The term "quiet quitting" — referring to a phenomenon in which employees reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role — gained traction on social media in the last year. More recently, so did the term "bare minimum Mondays," which, according to Fortune, refers to a practice in which employees come to work to do only the bare minimum on a Monday.





