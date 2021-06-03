Employee vaccination rates range from 53%-72% across 9 hospital networks, USA Today survey finds

Survey results published by USA Today June 3 provide a glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates among healthcare employees and suggest a number of workers remain unvaccinated.

USA Today conducted the survey, which encompassed 276 hospitals, among some of the nation's largest hospital networks and public hospitals.

Four survey findings:

1. Nine hospital network respondents reported that their fully vaccinated rates ranged from 53 percent to 72 percent.

2. Fifteen of the public hospital respondents reported rates that ranged from 51 percent to 91 percent.

3. Among survey respondents, the University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque reported the highest vaccination rate at about 91 percent.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, which owns and operates 30 hospitals in six states, reported one of the lowest rates at 53 percent.

The survey findings were published as healthcare organizations have implemented several initiatives to boost vaccination rates among workers, including vaccination mandates and incentives for those who are inoculated.

Overall, as of 6 a.m. EDT June 2, a total of 136,155,250 Americans had been fully vaccinated, or 41 percent of the country's population, according to the CDC's data tracker.

Read the full USA Today report here.