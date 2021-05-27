Michigan health system offers cash raffle for vaccinated workers

MidMichigan Health in Midland is offering an incentive to its employees, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the health system said May 27.

Those who receive at least one vaccine dose by June 25 are eligible for the opportunity to be included in a cash raffle. Ten people in the drawing will receive $1,000.

"As the largest employer in most of the counties we serve, it is our responsibility to be an example for our communities. We realize there may be hesitancy in the vaccine; however, we trust the science behind it and the data continues to show — it works," Lydia Watson, MD, senior vice president and CMO of MidMichigan Health, said in a news release. "While we have had nearly 63 percent of employees receive the vaccine, we want to get that number even higher. By offering an incentive, we believe we can increase the number of those vaccinated, offering a greater level of protection against the virus for all."

MidMichigan Health said it has also offered town hall meetings for employees and physicians over the past three months to help address issues of vaccine hesitancy and to answer questions.

MidMichigan Health has a 23-county service area and more than 8,800 employees, volunteers, healthcare providers and other personnel.