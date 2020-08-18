Confirmed healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths, by state

New York is the state with the most healthcare workers whose deaths have been independently confirmed, according to a new interactive database from Kaiser Family Foundation's Kaiser Health News and The Guardian.

The database, last updated on Aug. 11, is part of the news organizations' Lost on the Frontline project. The project aims to count every front-line healthcare worker who dies from COVID-19 after being exposed during work. These workers include physicians, nurses, paramedics, nursing home staff, food service workers and cleaning staff.

So far, Kaiser Family Foundation's Kaiser Health News website and The Guardian have independently confirmed 167 U.S. healthcare worker deaths by contacting family members, friends, employers, co-workers, medical examiners and others and investigating how people likely became infected.

In total, the news organizations are investigating 922 likely healthcare worker deaths as part of their project.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed deaths by state:

New York: 41

New Jersey: 27

California: 11

Illinois: 11

Michigan: 7

Pennsylvania: 6

Texas: 5

Louisiana: 5

Washington: 4

Connecticut: 4

Indiana: 4

Florida: 4

Maryland: 3

Mississippi: 3

Missouri: 3

Virginia: 3

Massachusetts: 3

New Mexico: 3

Ohio: 2

Nevada: 2

Alabama: 2

South Carolina: 2

Rhode Island: 2

District of Columbia: 2

Kentucky: 1

North Carolina: 1

Oklahoma: 1

Colorado: 1

Georgia: 1

Tennessee: 1

Idaho: 1

Oregon: 1

Alaska: 0

Arizona: 0

Arkansas: 0

Delaware: 0

Kansas: 0

Minnesota: 0

Wisconsin: 0

Iowa: 0

Utah: 0

Nebraska: 0

West Virginia: 0

Montana: 0

Hawaii: 0

North Dakota: 0

South Dakota: 0

Wyoming: 0

New Hampshire: 0

Vermont: 0

Maine: 0

Read more about the project here.

