California to require boosters for healthcare workers

California will require that healthcare workers receive a COVID-19 booster, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

"As the omicron variant continues to spread, we're stepping up efforts to get more people boosted and keep Californians safe," Mr. Newsom tweeted Dec. 21.

The announcement came after California issued an order Aug. 5 requiring workers in healthcare settings to be fully vaccinated. Mr. Newsom is expected to make an official announcement about the move related to boosters on Dec. 22 as part of new state actions amid increasing COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations.

New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have risen 13 percent in the last two weeks, with California seeing a 9 percent increase, according to data tracked by The New York Times. Updated CDC data reveals that the omicron variant accounted for 73.2 percent of new infections for the week ending Dec. 18.

California is not the only state requiring boosters. On Dec. 2, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that many state workers — including all in healthcare and congregate-care settings — must receive a booster dose by Jan. 17 or within four weeks of becoming eligible for one.