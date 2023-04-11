19 top systems, 27,556 open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals that were named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards and/or confirmed by health systems as of April 10 and 11. Some numbers are from the system a hospital is part of rather than the individual hospital.
Mayo Clinic (locations across U.S.)
Open jobs: 1,371
Cedars Sinai (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 582
NYU Langone Health (New York City)
Open jobs: 1,622
Open jobs: 3,560
Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
Open jobs: 1,989
UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 1,561
NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)
Open jobs: 1,203
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,472
Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
Open jobs: 2,297
Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)
Open jobs: 620
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
Open jobs: 1,009
UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
Open jobs: 979
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
Open jobs: 189
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,253
Houston Methodist (systemwide)
Open jobs: Approximately 3,000
Mount Sinai (New York City)
Open jobs: 2,828 (as of April 5)
University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor campus only)
Open jobs: 472
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
Open jobs: 901
Rush (Chicago)
Open jobs: 648