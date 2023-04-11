19 top systems, 27,556 open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals that were named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards and/or confirmed by health systems as of April 10 and 11. Some numbers are from the system a hospital is part of rather than the individual hospital.

Mayo Clinic (locations across U.S.)

Open jobs: 1,371

Cedars Sinai (Los Angeles)

Open jobs: 582

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Open jobs: 1,622

Cleveland Clinic

Open jobs: 3,560

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Open jobs: 1,989

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

Open jobs: 1,561

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

Open jobs: 1,203

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Open jobs: 1,472

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Open jobs: 2,297

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Open jobs: 620

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Open jobs: 1,009

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Open jobs: 979

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Open jobs: 189

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Open jobs: 1,253

Houston Methodist (systemwide)

Open jobs: Approximately 3,000

Mount Sinai (New York City)

Open jobs: 2,828 (as of April 5)

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor campus only)

Open jobs: 472

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Open jobs: 901

Rush (Chicago)

Open jobs: 648









