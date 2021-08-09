Zoom launches new telehealth feature for greater accessibility

Patients with Apple devices can now join telehealth appointments in a HIPAA-compliant setting without downloading Zoom's app, the company said Aug. 9.

The company has added an iOS mobile browser feature to its Zoom for Healthcare platform that allows Apple device users to securely join telehealth appointments directly from their mobile browser. Providers can send patients a Zoom meeting link that launches the meeting in a mobile browser once clicked.

Zoom said the new feature is intended to decrease the amount of time providers and IT professionals spend coaching patients through tech support, allow patients and providers more flexibility in choosing where they conduct telehealth appointments from, and give patients the option of not having to download any software.

The company said it plans to roll out the feature for additional operating systems besides iOS.

Zoom also announced some upcoming features that will allow providers to further customize their telehealth appointments. Providers will soon be able to send patients a Zoom meeting link by email or text without exposing the contact information of the web scheduler. They will also be able to send chat messages to patients in the virtual waiting room and set a pre-recorded video to play when patients enter it.