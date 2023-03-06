WeightWatchers to buy telehealth company that prescribes Ozempic in $132M deal

WeightWatchers has agreed to purchase telehealth company Sequence, which digitally prescribes weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, in a $132 million deal.

Sequence offers a $99-a-month subscription for its app and telehealth appointments with weight-loss clinicians.

"As science advances rapidly, we know there is a significant opportunity to improve outcomes for those using medications," WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani said in a March 6 news release. "Clinical interventions require better education, access, care management, community and the integration of a complementary lifestyle program for best results. It is our responsibility, as the trusted leader in weight management, to support those interested in exploring if medications are right for them."

Debuting in 2021, Sequence has approximately $25 million in annual revenues and 24,000 members.

The net purchase price will be $106 million, as the deal will include a minimum of $26 million in cash from Sequence. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.