Virginia system mandates telehealth visits for those with COVID-19 symptoms

Onancock, Va.-based Eastern Shore Rural Health is mandating visits by phone or video for people who are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Eastern Shore Rural Health on Jan. 3 wrote on its website that this new mandate will be implemented for patients ages 5 and older until further notice. The center stated that they are trying to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 with these virtual visits.

Here are the symptoms that will be looked at via telehealth:

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Sneezing

Sore or scratchy throat

Painful swallowing

Cough

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

All medical patients will be screened at the doors, and any patients with symptoms from the list above will not be seen inside the building, according to the website.