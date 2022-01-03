Virginia system mandates telehealth visits for those with COVID-19 symptoms

- Small
Onancock, Va.-based Eastern Shore Rural Health is mandating visits by phone or video for people who are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Eastern Shore Rural Health on Jan. 3 wrote on its website that this new mandate will be implemented for patients ages 5 and older until further notice. The center stated that they are trying to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 with these virtual visits.
Here are the symptoms that will be looked at via telehealth:
- Fever or chills
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Nasal congestion
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- Sore or scratchy throat
- Painful swallowing
- Cough
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
All medical patients will be screened at the doors, and any patients with symptoms from the list above will not be seen inside the building, according to the website.