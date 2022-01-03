Virginia system mandates telehealth visits for those with COVID-19 symptoms

Onancock, Va.-based Eastern Shore Rural Health is mandating visits by phone or video for people who are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Eastern Shore Rural Health on Jan. 3 wrote on its website that this new mandate will be implemented for patients ages 5 and older until further notice. The center stated that they are trying to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 with these virtual visits. 

Here are the symptoms that will be looked at via telehealth:

  • Fever or chills
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Nasal congestion
  • Runny nose
  • Sneezing
  • Sore or scratchy throat
  • Painful swallowing
  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

All medical patients will be screened at the doors, and any patients with symptoms from the list above will not be seen inside the building, according to the website.

 

