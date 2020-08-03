Trump signs executive order to cement rural telehealth services: 3 things to know

On Aug. 3, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expand access to telehealth services in rural communities and make certain services permanent once the COVID-19 public emergency ends.

Three things to know:

1. To increase telehealth services and accessibility in rural hospitals, the order requires HHS to implement a new payment model tailored to the needs of rural communities, according to a news release.

2. Trump's order also calls for the federal government to deploy a joint initiative within 30 days focused on improving healthcare communication infrastructure in rural areas.

3. The order will also extend availability of certain telehealth services after the pandemic ends, building upon CMS' previous expansions allowing physicians to provide telehealth services across state lines and boosting reimbursement rates.

