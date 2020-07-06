Top 5 telehealth procedure codes and diagnoses
Telehealth claim lines increased by 8,336 percent from April 2019 to April 2020, according to FAIR Health's most recent analysis of healthcare insurance trends.
The analysis also revealed the top five telehealth procedure codes and diagnoses during April 2020.
Telehealth procedure codes:
- 99213, established patient office or other outpatient visit, 15 minutes
- 99214, established patient office or other outpatient visit, 25 minutes
- 90837, psychotherapy, 60 minutes
- 90834, psychotherapy, 45 minutes
- 99442, physician telephone patient service, 11-20 minutes
Telehealth diagnoses:
- Mental health conditions, 34.1 percent
- Joint/soft tissue diseases, 5.83 percent
- Hypertension, 3.71 percent
- Acute respiratory diseases or infections, 3.08 percent
- Skin infections and issues, 3 percent
