Top 5 telehealth procedure codes and diagnoses

Telehealth claim lines increased by 8,336 percent from April 2019 to April 2020, according to FAIR Health's most recent analysis of healthcare insurance trends.

The analysis also revealed the top five telehealth procedure codes and diagnoses during April 2020.

Telehealth procedure codes:

99213, established patient office or other outpatient visit, 15 minutes





99214, established patient office or other outpatient visit, 25 minutes





90837, psychotherapy, 60 minutes





90834, psychotherapy, 45 minutes





99442, physician telephone patient service, 11-20 minutes

Telehealth diagnoses:

Mental health conditions, 34.1 percent





Joint/soft tissue diseases, 5.83 percent





Hypertension, 3.71 percent





Acute respiratory diseases or infections, 3.08 percent





Skin infections and issues, 3 percent

