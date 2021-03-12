These states require remote patient monitoring coverage

Fifteen states and the District of Columia have laws requiring health insurers to cover remote patient monitoring services delivered via telehealth technologies, according to a recent report from law firm Foley and Lardner.

For its February report, Foley and Lardner examined state telehealth laws such as reimbursement provisions and remote patient monitoring regulations. These include requiring payers to reimburse telehealth services at the same rate as in person and offering remote monitoring to beneficiaries.

Here are the states whose law requires remote patient monitoring coverage, according to the report:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Virginia

West Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Click here to view the full report.

