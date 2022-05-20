Telemedicine organizations sound alarm on data privacy concerns in a post-Roe US

Telehealth organizations are building up their digital defenses to protect consumer data privacy in fear of state surveillance post-Roe, reported Politico May 20.

In the case that the Supreme Court decides to end the constitutional right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade, virtual care will become very important to those wishing to seek abortions, as many may travel across state lines to access virtual visits from their cars.

Telehealth organizations and privacy groups are concerned that law enforcement from states barring abortions may seek digital evidence of those who are looking for abortions, searching though search histories and phone location data.

"We're going to see a huge focus on surveillance of telemedicine and online abortion services," Albert Fox Cahn, head of the nonprofit Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, told Politico.