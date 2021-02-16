Telehealth usage primarily driven by fear of COVID-19 transmission, survey finds

The pandemic rapidly accelerated patients' use of telehealth, with use rising nearly 4,000 percent from previous levels last April as in-person visits simultaneously declined by 65 percent, according to recent survey results released by healthcare software company CoverMyMeds.

CoverMyMeds surveyed patients, providers and pharmacists during September and October. One thousand patients, 400 providers and 328 pharmacists participated in the survey, and results were released Jan. 25.

Below are the six top reasons participants cited as their motivation for using telehealth:

Preventing the spread of COVID-19: 70 percent



Convenience: 56 percent



Provider wasn't conducting in-person visits: 40 percent



Reduced wait time: 34 percent



Cost: 24 percent



More control over healthcare: 22 percent

