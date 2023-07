Telehealth startup TytoCare is laying off 20 employees, or 10 percent of its 200-person workforce, CTech reported July 6.

The company develops digital devices for remote medical testing and diagnosis. Around half of the employees being let go are based out of Israel, according to the story. TytoCare employs 135 workers in Israel.

In March 2021, the company landed $50 million in a series D extension round. TytoCare has raised $155 million in total funding.