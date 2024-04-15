Teladoc's chief accounting officer resigns

Shortly after Teladoc's CEO Jason Gorevic exited the company, its chief accounting officer announced his resignation, Market Screener reported April 12.

Richard Napolitano, chief accounting officer of Teladoc, said he is resigning from his position to pursue another opportunity. He will leave his position on May 3.

Mr. Napolitano said this decision was made due to personal reasons and not as a result of any disagreement with Teladoc.

This comes after Mr. Gorevic left the company abruptly, with the company's chief financial officer Mala Murthy taking over the CEO position temporarily.