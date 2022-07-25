Teladoc hires former Providence exec Mike Waters as COO

Teladoc named Mike Waters as chief operating officer.

In this role, Mr. Waters will work with Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, on the company's overall operations and execution, according to a July 25 press release. He will also take responsibility for Teladoc's member services and relations, supply chain and provider network.

Mr. Waters joins Teladoc from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where he served as executive vice president and chief executive of the ambulatory care network. In this role, Mr. Waters oversaw the overall strategy and execution of the ambulatory care network and created personalized, convenient, affordable health solutions for outpatient services.

Mr. Waters will step into his new role July 25.