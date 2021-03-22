Researchers designing drone to make telehealth house calls

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have invented a telehealth drone that can deliver lab tests, medicine and medical supplies in the country's most secluded regions, according to a March 15 article published by the university.

UC inventors developed a semi-autonomous prototype that can be dispatched to people's homes. The drones will have cameras and a display screen so patients can speak directly to a medical provider.

Unlike other drones that rely on controllers to have a line of sight and communicate by radio, this drone is able to be semi-autonomous because it combines artificial intelligence with sensors and a navigational algorithm, developed by UC engineers.

Although still in the pilot phase, the drones are large enough to carry medicine, medical supplies and self-administered lab tests, but small enough to navigate through a person's home.

