OSU Wexner Medical Center to offer 'smart drug' clinical trial through telehealth

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center plans to offer a pancreatic cancer clinical trial to patients across the country via telehealth, WCMH reported June 9.

OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center intends to start the trial in the fall for patients with a rare form of pancreatic cancer, according to the story. Patients will get their blood work and exams done at a medical center in their own areas then meet with OSU physicians over telemedicine and have the "smart drugs" shipped to their homes.

"We think we can do this safely so it's a good place to start for telemedicine clinical oncology trials where we know it’s likely to help patients, we know the side effects and we know how to manage it," OSU medical oncologist Sameek Roychowdhury, MD, told the news outlet. "I think we can impact the larger field of clinical research not only in cancer, but in other fields as well to bring access to patients who might not be able to get access."