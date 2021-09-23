Novant Health launches telehealth program to reduce number of admitted COVID-19 patients

Listen
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a digital health program to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals, the company said Sept. 23.
Three things to know:
- Novant Health will identify which patients can safely transition to an on-demand virtual care program, dubbed COVID Care at Home, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Depending on their treatment plan, a patient could be discharged with equipment, such as home oxygen monitoring.
- All patients will have a virtual visit within 24 hours, where patients will either be referred to their primary care provider, continue to have ongoing virtual visits or be referred to a specialist. Before being discharged, patients will get education on how to use the medical equipment sent home with them, a guide to accessing virtual visits, assistance in setting up their MyChart account and a pulse oximeter, according to the report.
- Since the program launched system-wide Sept.1, more than 50 patients have used the digital program. Before its launch, the program was piloted by 22 patients who were discharged to continue virtual care at home. Three of those patients needed to be readmitted.