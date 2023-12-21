New York health system saw on-demand virtual care increase 25% in 2023

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has made significant strides to improve patient care access over the last year.

"We have placed access at the forefront of our strategic initiatives throughout our clinical network and continue cultivating an environment where access to quality care is seamless for our patients," Jatin Motiwal, president of clinical integrated network and service lines at Rochester Regional Health, told Becker's.

Mr. Motiwal said the nine-hospital health system also enhanced access this year through its on-demand virtual care offerings by expanding operating hours and providing care to consumers beyond its existing patient base.

"In ’23, we saw a 25% increase in on-demand virtual care volumes compared to ’22. In ’24, we will expand our virtual care platform to include on-demand specialty medicine care," Mr. Motiwal said.

To improve the health system's primary care delivery models and deliver quality patient care, a more reliable, efficient, and patient-centered care approach is also in the works.

"We've also sought out key external partners to accelerate the expansion of our capabilities for patients to book appointments within our clinical network," Mr. Motiwal said.

Looking to 2024, the health system aims to keep up their momentum.

"We remain focused on developing our consumer-driven virtual care platform, standardization of our primary care delivery model, and partnering with key external partners to enhance accessibility, engagement and efficiency in our healthcare delivery model, leading to improved health outcomes, health equity, and patient experience," Mr. Motiwal said.