New Jersey hospital uses 'video robot' in pop-up tents outside ER

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has installed “video robots” in its pop-up tents that transmit a video to a physician inside the emergency room, according to NJ Spotlight.

The robot is equipped with an electronic stethoscope to monitor the patients breathing. After the consultation, the physician recommends if the patient should be admitted to the ER. If a patient shows mild symptoms, the physician may recommend he or she self-quarantine at home.

New Jersey hospitals have been eager to adopt telehealth services. Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center is transmitting video of examinations to an entire team of offsite physicians. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health now estimates it completes 100 telehealth consultations a day. The health system previously performed 300 telehealth consultations a month.

