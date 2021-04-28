New Amwell telehealth platform offers connections to Cleveland Clinic, Google Cloud services

Amwell on April 28 unveiled its new Converge telehealth platform, which can host and operate digital offerings from Cleveland Clinic, Google Cloud and others.

Four details:

1. Converge is designed with an open architecture, which lets the platform offer applications from other companies in addition to Amwell's products, programs and modules.

2. The platform is connected to Cleveland Clinic's The Clinic offering, which lets providers request virtual second opinion services for patients and connect them to one of Cleveland Clinic's 3,500 physicians via the Amwell platform.

3. Converge also is connected to Google Cloud and uses the tech giant's artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies including real-time captioning and translation services for patients.

4. The platform can also be integrated with providers' existing workflows, EHRs, patient portals and consumer experiences.

