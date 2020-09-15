Microsoft, Nuance integrate ambient clinical intelligence with Teams for telehealth: 3 details

Microsoft and Nuance partnered to integrate Nuance's ambient clinical intelligence solutions into Microsoft Teams for improved telehealth workflow and patient experience.

Three details:

1. Clinicians can now activate Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, known as DAX, from within Microsoft Teams workflows and the artificial intelligence technology captures details of the virtual visit in context to create clinical documentation while the physician focuses on the patient.

2. DAX can synthesize physician-patient conversations during telehealth visits through Microsoft Teams and incorporate patient data and contextual information from the EHR to auto-populate a complete clinical note for physicians to review within the patient's medical record.

3. The integration is part of an existing strategic partnership between Microsoft and Nuance to accelerate ambient clinical intelligence solutions. DAX is built on top of Microsoft Azure.

