Memorial Healthcare System waives telehealth fees for Hurricane Ian victims

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System is waiving its telehealth fees through Oct. 13 for all patients to support those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Patients can enter the code "Ian" on the MemorialDocNow website or mobile app to receive a free medical consultation, according to an Oct. 3 press release shared with Becker's.

"We understand many individuals throughout Florida are struggling in the aftermath of the storm and are pleased to offer a convenient, no-cost option for those needing non-emergency medical care," said William Manzie, administrative director of telehealth strategy for Memorial Healthcare System.

Telehealth services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.