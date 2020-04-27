Massachusetts provides free COVID-19 telehealth services to uninsured residents

The commonwealth of Massachusetts teamed up with Doctor on Demand to provide free virtual visits to state residents who lack health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The telehealth company will offer the services to uninsured residents who are seeking medical advice for COVID-19 symptoms or have been identified as needing telehealth care through the state's COVID-19 contact tracing initiatives, according to the April 27 news release.

MassHealth, administrator of Massachusetts' Medicaid and children's health insurance programs, is already partnered with Doctor on Demand; through their agreement, the telehealth company provides free virtual COVID-19 related visits to beneficiaries.

Doctor on Demand hired hundreds of physicians, psychiatrists and psychologists to provide care via the company's platform with the increased telehealth demand during the pandemic. The company has seen an almost 200 percent increase in patient visits in Massachusetts compared to this time last year.

