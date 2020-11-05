Lurie Children's extends telemedicine services to Northwestern Medicine patients

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital is teaming up with Northwestern Medicine, both located in Chicago, on telemedicine services for pediatric patients.

Through the new partnership, pediatricians at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Ill., and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill., can schedule virtual consults with Lurie Children's neonatologists at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Ill.

Physicians at the Kishwaukee and Valley West emergency departments will also soon be able to virtually connect with Lurie Children's pediatric emergency medicine physicians to assist with care and perform consultations, according to the Oct. 27 news release.

During the telemedicine consults, bot the pediatric patient and their parents can interact with the physician and have the option of scheduling specialty follow-up appointments via telemedicine as well.

More articles on telehealth:

The big risks for health systems as more care goes virtual

The 146 telehealth services Medicare is covering during the pandemic

Amazon teams up with 2 Ohio health organizations on telemedicine offering

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.