Virtual visits in the U.S. are expected to exceed 1 billion in 2020 largely because of COVID-19, according to recent Forrester report.

For its Predictions in 2020 virtual care report, Forrester examined the state of telehealth in the U.S. and what member demand will look like by the end of the year.

Four report insights:

1. COVID-19 related care will account for 900 million virtual visits in 2020, while general care and the flu will contribute 200 million virtual visits. Mental health visits will account for 80 million telehealth visits.

2. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, only 24 percent of U.S. healthcare organizations had an existing virtual care program as of January 2020.

3. Digital technologies including self-triage and screening tools will help reduce the healthcare demand surge and ensure that critical cases get the necessary in-person care.

4. Other tech such as remote monitoring devices and electronic messaging will help less critical patients continue to care for themselves at home.

