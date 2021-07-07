How patients really feel about virtual visits: 5 Cleveland Clinic study insights 

Patient satisfaction from virtual visits with their healthcare providers appears to be comparable to traditional in-person visits, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

For the June 2021 study, Cleveland Clinic researchers surveyed 426 adult patients who had virtual visits June 21-July 12, 2017, to determine their overall satisfaction with the experience and relationship-centered care measures.

Five study findings:

1. Most patients (92.9 percent) said they felt that their virtual visit clinician was interested in them as a person.

2. Nearly 82 percent of patients agreed or strongly agreed that their virtual visit was as good as an in-person visit by a clinician.

3. Most patients (90.9 percent) agreed that their virtual visit made it easy to get the care they needed.

4. When it came to technology for the visit, 92.7 percent of patients found the interface was easy to use, while 94.8 percent said they felt comfortable using it.

5. Patients who experienced technical difficulties during the visit were associated with lower odds of overall satisfaction.

The authors concluded that "virtual visits facilitate healthcare access and relationship-building, contributing to satisfying relationship-centered care, [which is] a crucial aspect of contemporary patient experiences."