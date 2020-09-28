Harvard Pilgrim commits $1M+ to expand telehealth at 120 independent clinics

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced Sept. 28 that it will disperse $1.2 million in funds to 120 independent primary care practices across Connecticut to support telehealth expansion among other operational initiatives.

Each primary care practice will receive $10,000 to help build their telehealth infrastructure, purchase personal protective equipment and reconfigure facilities to meet physical distancing guidelines, among other purposes.

Many of the practices receiving the funding are in rural areas and lack the resources and infrastructure to fully integrate telehealth into their practices.

Harvard Pilgrim provides health benefits plans, programs and services to more than 3 million members in New England.

