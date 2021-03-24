GoodRx launches nation's largest COVID-19 vaccine appointment guide

Pharmacy discount provider GoodRx on March 24 launched its COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which offers information on vaccine inventory and appointment availability for more than 50,000 U.S. sites.

GoodRx launched the online tool, which it says is the largest COVID-19 tracker available, in collaboration with the CDC's VaccineFinder tool and other partners.

The vaccine guide allows users to browse available appointments by state, vaccination site and pharmacy, and it shows them what type of vaccine is available at each location. It is updated in real-time by a team of analysts as new information and data emerges.

Users can sign up for text alerts to stay informed about local vaccine news and eligibility changes; more than 1.8 million Americans have so far.

