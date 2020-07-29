CVS Health adds $59 telehealth visits in 2 states: 5 details

CVS Health customers in Georgia and Massachusetts now have access to telehealth visits through the retail giant's MinuteClinics, according to a Chain Store Age report.

Five things to know:

1. CVS Health provides 24-hour access to video visits for patients age 2 years or older through the mobile device or computer through the CVS Pharmacy app.

2. Users have access to board-certified healthcare providers licensed in their state through the telehealth option. Clinicians assess the individual's condition during the telehealth visit and determine the next steps in treatment.

3. Clinicians can prescribe medications virtually at the preferred pharmacy and can recommend primary care or refer to one of the CVS MinuteClinic locations.

4. The telehealth visit costs $59 and most Aetna insurance plans cover the cost.

5. CVS offers telehealth visits in 46 states and Washington, D.C., using the Teladoc virtual care platform.

