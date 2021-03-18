CMS cuts 4 telehealth services accidentally added to Medicare coverage list

CMS released a notice March 17 walking back four telehealth service codes that the agency said were inadvertently included on its final list because of technical errors.

CMS finalized its physician fee schedule for 2021 in December, adding more than 60 services to Medicare's telehealth list to ensure they are covered beyond the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The March 17 notice removes four codes from the newly established Category 3 list of approved telehealth services, which CMS said were inadvertently included on the list. Services listed under Category 3 will remain on the Medicare telehealth services through the calendar year in which the public health emergency ends.

Here are the four telehealth codes CMS removed:

1. 96121: Neurobehavioral status exam by physician or other qualified health professional

2. 99221: Initial hospital care

3. 99222: Initial hospital care

4. 99223: Initial hospital care

