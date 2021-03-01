Cleveland Clinic adds second mobile unit, telehealth services to school healthcare program

Cleveland Clinic received a $2 million donation from superstore chain Meijer to purchase another mobile unit for its school-based healthcare program.

The mobile unit serves as a full-service pediatric office, providing health and wellness care to students in Ohio from kindergarten through 12th grade. Since the start of the pandemic, Cleveland Clinic has expanded telemedicine services available through the program, including new concerns and follow-up care for chronic conditions.

Equipped with medical and mobile health technologies and resources, the van allows clinicians to perform complete physical examinations, immunizations and treating acute and chronic illnesses.

The new mobile unit will be Cleveland Clinic's second for the program and will visit school districts in Northeast Ohio throughout the year to deliver health services.

