Blue Cross Blue Shield covers telemedicine permanently for federal workforce program

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program announced Oct. 14 that it will make telemedicine visit coverage permanent as part of its benefits package starting in 2021.

Four notes:

1. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program, covers about 5.5 million federal employees, retirees and their families across the U.S.

2. In 2021, the Federal Employee Program will cover virtual consultations and medical evaluation and management services with primary care providers and specialists as a regular benefit, even after the pandemic is over.

3. Members will pay the regular office visit copayments and coinsurance for telemedicine services under their current plans.

4. The Federal Employee Program is also launching a healthcare cost advisor app in 2021 that will provide users with information on their healthcare spending to help with financial planning and decision making.

