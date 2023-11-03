Biden's 2024 budget would allocate $45M for telehealth

The Biden administration is implementing measures to support the sustainability of healthcare providers in rural areas that include support access for telehealth services and bolstering cybersecurity.
The following actions were detailed in a Nov. 3 news release from the administration:
- HHS collaborated directly with an array of healthcare providers, encompassing those in rural areas, to create the Hospital Cyber Resiliency Initiative Landscape Analysis. This initiative aimed to gain insight into existing cybersecurity practices and guide future endeavors in safeguarding and supporting healthcare providers and their patients. The insight from this analysis will serve as a foundation for shaping upcoming cybersecurity protocols and policies designed to bolster the resilience of healthcare providers in rural regions facing cyber threats.
- The 2024 budget proposed by President Joe Biden includes nearly $45 million for telehealth services.
- CMS extended several of the Medicare telehealth flexibilities that were introduced during the COVID-19 public health emergency until Dec. 31, 2024.
- CMS also introduced new mandates for Medicare Advantage organizations, requiring them to establish and uphold procedures for offering digital health education to their enrollees, with the aim of enhancing access to medically necessary telehealth benefits.
- The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act has mandated that CMS provide guidance to states and offer technical assistance to enhance access to telehealth services for beneficiaries enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. This initiative aims to make healthcare more accessible to individuals in rural areas, reducing the need for extensive travel to access in-person care.