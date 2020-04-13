BCBS of Massachusetts telehealth visits spiked 5,100% in March: 3 notes

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced on April 13 that it has processed 180,000 telehealth claims since expanding coverage for virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 state of emergency, Blue Cross is reimbursing telephone and virtual visits at the same rate as in-person.

Three notes:

1. The payer reported a 5,100 percent increase in telehealth claims in March compared to the 2019 monthly average of 3,500 claims.

2. Telehealth claims were up 3,600 percent from February, increasing from 5,000 claims to 180,000 claims.

3. In March, Blue Cross made payments for nearly 50,000 new claims for COVID-19 testing and care, totaling about $10 million.

