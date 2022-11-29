Amwell exploring $200M acquisition of Talkspace

Amwell is reportedly exploring a $200 million buyout of online therapy company Talkspace, Seeking Alpha reported Nov. 28.

Talkspace's shares jumped by 36 percent on Nov. 28 after a report from Israeli business publication Calcalist said Amwell was in discussions to buy the company for $1.50 a share, which reflects a value of $200 million.

Neither company has confirmed the buyout.

The possible deal comes after a report came out in June stating that Talkspace had received an offer from Amwell, but declined.

Talkspace went public last summer through a merger with SPAC Hudson Executive Investment Corp. in a deal that valued the company at $1.4 billion, including debt.