9 barriers for patients accessing telehealth

The lack of access to technology and broadband internet are the most frequently cited barriers that physicians perceive as preventing their patients from participating in telehealth, according to the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition.

For its Telehealth Impact Study, the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition surveyed 1,594 physicians and other healthcare professionals across the U.S. about their virtual care adoption practices, challenges and patient satisfaction. The coalition, which comprises more than 1,000 private health systems, universities and research organizations, distributed the survey from July 13 to Aug. 15.

Here's what the physician survey participants said when asked what the barriers are to their patients accessing telehealth:

Lack of access to technology: 69.8 percent

Lack of digital literacy: 61.3 percent

Lack of access to broadband/internet: 58.2 percent

Preference for in-person visits: 55 percent

Lack of access to data access: 36 percent

Lack of awareness and understanding of telehealth offerings: 35.6 percent

Lack of awareness and understanding of insurance coverage for telehealth: 33.7 percent

Lack of health insurance: 24.5 percent

Lack of access to community-based resources: 13.5 percent

All of the above: 8.8 percent

Other: 3.2 percent

No barriers known: 2.7 percent

