20 healthcare heavyweights form telehealth task force

Twenty healthcare leaders from organizations including Kaiser Permanente and Humana established the Taskforce on Telehealth Policy to develop long-term recommendations for virtual care.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance, Alliance for Connected Care and American Telemedicine Association convened the task force, which will create recommendations for policymakers on how to maximize telehealth benefits while ensuring patient safety and how to integrate remote care into the healthcare ecosystem. The group will hold its first meeting June 29 and plans to issue recommendations in early September.

Here are the 20 members of the task force:

Peter Antall, MD, CMO of Amwell

Krista Drobac, executive director of the Alliance for Connected Care

Yul Ejnes, MD, clinical associate professor of medicine at Brown University

Rebekah Gee, MD, CEO of Louisiana State University Health System

Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president of quality and chief quality officer of Kaiser Permanente Foundation

Kate Goodrich, MD, senior vice president trend and analytics of Humana

Lawrence Hofmann, MD, digital health medical director of Stanford Health Care

Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of American Telemedicine Association

Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of National Council for Behavioral Health

Chris Meyer, virtual care director of Marshfield Clinic

Peggy O'Kane, president of national committee for quality assurance

Sean Cavanaugh, chief administrative officer, Aledade

Kerry Palakanis, connected care operations executive director at Intermountain Healthcare

Nicholas Uehlecke, federal liaison at HHS

Michelle Schreiber, MD, director of quality measurement and value based incentives group and center for clinical standards and quality at CMS

Dorothy Siemon, senior vice president of policy development at AARP

Julia Skapik, MD, medical director of informatics at National Association of Community Health Centers

Jason Tibbes, chief quality officer of Teladoc Health

Andrew Watson, MD, vice president of University of Pennsylvania Medical Center

Cynthia Zelis, MD, CMO of MD Live

More articles on telehealth:

Target rolls out free virtual visits for employees

12 health system execs outline post-pandemic telehealth strategy

Telehealth important, but in-person care is 'gold standard,' CMS chief says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.