With Hurricane Ian, Southeast supply chain 4 to 8 weeks away from recovery

After Hurricane Ian slammed into hospitals and medical supply facilities in the Southeast, it may take one to two months for logistics networks to fully recover from the storm's wrath, Bloomberg reported Oct. 6.

Some Florida health systems reopened Sept. 30, but one hospital's roof was torn off from the hurricane's winds and some hospitals have "sustained structural damage," the president of the Florida Hospital Association told Becker's Sept. 29.

As the storm was gaining traction in late September, Everstream Analytics chief meteorologist Jon Davis said it was "spelling further supply-chain headaches for major producers."

These headaches have come in the form of the weekly average of deliveries falling 32 percent in Florida and shipment volume for loads decreasing 30 percent week over week, according to FourKites, a supply chain visibility platform Bloomberg cited.

Florida is the nation's largest port for containers, and the weekly average of shipment volume for loads from Florida to other Southern states fell 19 percent, and for the rest of the country, that figure decreased 17 percent, according to FourKites data.

Last week, Enki Research forecasts showed Hurricane Ian causing between $55 billion and $65 billion in damage.