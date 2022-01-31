White House: 60M households have ordered COVID-19 tests

The White House said Jan. 28 that 60 million households across the country have ordered COVID-19 testing kits through the new government website, CNBC reported Jan. 28.

In addition to free at-home testing kits, tens of millions of N95 protective masks have been shipped.

"Already tens of millions of tests have gone out the door and households around the country are already receiving tests so that people have tests on hand if need arises," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House deputy press secretary.

The government launched covidtests.gov on Jan. 18, allowing U.S. residents to order up to four free COVID-19 testing kits to be shipped to their home. Some people reported problems with the website and were blocked from ordering tests, especially those in apartment buildings. The U.S. Postal Service said those experiencing issues should report them at this link.





