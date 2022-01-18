Americans can now order free COVID-19 test kits

The federal government on Jan. 18 launched its website for Americans to request free rapid COVID-19 test kits be shipped to their homes.

"Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests," the website — covidtests.gov — says. "The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them."

There is a limit of one order per residential address. Each order includes four individual rapid test kits, and orders will start shipping later this month, the website says.

The official launch of the site was expected Jan. 19, with the current site in its "beta phase."

"In alignment with website launch best practices, covidtests.gov is currently in its beta phase, which means that the website is operating at limited capacity ahead of its official launch," a White House official told CNN. "This is standard practice to address troubleshooting and ensure as smooth of an official launch tomorrow as possible. We expect the website to officially launch mid-morning tomorrow."

Details on the site's "limited capacity" are unclear, and the site was allowing users to input their information and request a kit as of noon central time on Jan. 18.

President Joe Biden's administration first announced the plans to distribute 500 million free tests to the public in December. In a Jan. 13 update, he announced the government would also ship an additional 500 million at-home kits to Americans' homes.