Trump: Some hospitals and healthcare workers are 'hoarding equipment, including ventilators'

President Donald Trump said healthcare workers are hoarding ventilators and other hospital supplies during a March 29 meeting with supply chain distributors.

"We do have a problem of hoarding. We have some healthcare workers, some hospitals, frankly — individual hospitals and hospital chains — we have them hoarding equipment, including ventilators," the president said.

He said the hoarding of medical supplies in hospitals and health systems is no different than people hoarding certain products from grocery stores.

He added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and HHS have shipped or delivered 8,100 ventilators to hospitals across the U.S. and that in the next 100 days, the U.S. will make or acquire three times more ventilators than it typically does in a year because of the Defense Production Act.

The president invoked the act March 27 and directed General Motors to make ventilators, though he didn't specify how many ventilators the government will order GM to produce.

Devicemakers have asked the Trump administration for guidance on which states to prioritize sending ventilators to as they are in severe shortage across the country.

Last week, New York began allowing hospitals to use a single ventilator on multiple patients to address shortages, though using one ventilator for more than one COVID-19 patient could lead to poor outcomes and high death rates.

Read the president's full address here.

