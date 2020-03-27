Trump invokes Defense Production Act, orders GM to make ventilators

President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act March 27, directing General Motors to make ventilators.

The president released a statement saying his negotiations with GM regarding ventilators have been productive, but that "our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course."

The president said "GM was wasting time."

The statement did not specify how many ventilators the government is ordering GM to produce.

Read the White House statement here.

