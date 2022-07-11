Baby formula supply teeters at 70%: 3 shortage updates

Despite federal efforts to boost infant formula production, supply rates in five states dropped below 60 percent and the nationwide rate recently dipped 7 percentage points, Bloomberg reported July 8.

Across the U.S., the in-stock rate was 77 percent for the week ending June 5 but slightly fell to 70 percent for the week ending July 3, according to Bloomberg. The states with the lowest supply are Alaska, Utah, Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado, with Alaska falling behind with a 51.31 percent in-stock rate.

Two more updates:

1. Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Mich., plant is running again after severe flooding halted production, NPR reported July 10. The closure was the factory's second of 2022, with its first shutdown in February due to contamination. The FDA investigated two children's deaths after they consumed formula from the Sturgis plant and said "the evidence does not rule in or rule out a definitive link." In June, the FDA opened a second investigation into another infant's death.

2. To strengthen the infant formula supply chain after one factory's closure disrupted a nationwide market for months, the FDA plans to allow overseas manufacturers greater access to the U.S., according to a July 6 updated guidance.