FDA investigates 10th complaint of child death after Abbott infant formula consumption

The FDA is opening a second probe into Abbott Nutrition after a complaint reported a 10th infant death after consuming the company's baby formula.

The complaint, one of 129 related to Abbott's formula, reported the January death on June 10.

Last month, the agency wrapped its first investigation into two children's deaths after they consumed the product manufactured in Abbott's Sturgis, Mich., factory. The FDA said "the evidence does not rule in or rule out a definitive link between these infant deaths" and the plant.

The other seven reports of deaths did not meet the FDA's criteria to prompt an investigation.

Abbott's Sturgis plant, which closed in mid-February and recalled its products, reopened June 4 only to shut down again less than two weeks later after severe storms flooded parts of the factory.