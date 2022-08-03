5 recent supply company expansions

As the medical supply chain fights off inflation-driven disruptions and works to build resiliency, here are five recent expansions from supply companies:

1. Isikel will build a 196,000-square-foot facility in Katy, Texas, by this fall. The supply company said the plant will have the capacity to manufacture about 440 million nitrile gloves per year.

2. Medline opened an 800,000-square-foot distribution center in St. Peters, Mo., which cost the company $74 million, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The supplier also debuted a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center in Grayslake, Ill., which Medline estimates is the nation's largest medical-grade distribution center. The $125 million project is expected to fill $1 billion worth of orders each year.

3. DuPont opened a facility near Moncks Corner, S.C., to manufacture silicone biopharmaceutical tubing, according to a July 28 press release.

4. Rhino Health will expand its Fort Worth, Texas, factory after New Markets Tax Credit gifted the company $58 million July 29. The project totals $200 million for its 400,000-square-foot facility, which the company expects to produce 3 billion nitrile gloves annually.

5. Assure Infusions will launch manufacturing in 2023 with a 60,000-square-foot facility in Bartow, Fla., according to an Aug. 3 press release. The business opened this year to create "a steady and stable supply of IV fluid products," Assure Infusions CEO Alex Lucio said in a statement. The plant plans to incorporate robots into its production and employ 100 people.