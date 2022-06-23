Medical supply manufacturer Isikel to break ground on nitrile glove facility in Texas

Isikel is set to build a 196,000-square-foot facility that will produce about 440 million nitrile gloves annually, according to a June 22 press release.

A few months after the facility opens in Katy, Texas, which Isikel predicts to be in fall 2022, the manufacturer plans to tack on saline solutions to its operations.

The company's co-founder and managing partner, Valerie Vickrey, said, "Meeting the medical needs of Texans and providing much-needed supply-chain resiliency is our top priority, and this expansion enhances our ability to manufacture and distribute much-needed supplies domestically."