10 months later, GE's contrast dye nears normal supply levels

GE Healthcare said Feb. 23 it expects its contrast media products, which are used in CT scans and fell into shortage in May 2022, will return to normal supply levels in the next few weeks.

There are 15 iohexol and seven iodixanol contrast media solutions available, according to GE.

About 10 months ago, a COVID-19 lockdown curbed production at GE Healthcare's factory in Shanghai, leading to a monthslong shortage of contrast media. The supply issue was projected to last through June before being bumped to September.

The shortage left many in limbo as CT dye is used in millions of tests every year to diagnose cancer and other diseases.

The Shanghai plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, according to GE.